Aquaman: King Of Atlantis Trailer: HBO Max Animated Miniseries Makes A Wild, Goofy Splash
HBO Max has treated us to some first-look footage at "Aquaman: King of Atlantis." This animated miniseries was initially announced in early 2020, long before the pandemic upended, well, everything, and even before HBO Max officially launched. But the three-part event has "Aquaman" director James Wan on board as an executive producer, which is kind of a big deal. But, based on this teaser, this is not going to be a retread of the movie. Not by a long shot. Let's take a peek.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0