Ronan, MT

Leadership Flathead Reservation program now accepting applicants

By From Leadership Flathead Reservation
Char-Koosta News
 9 days ago

RONAN — Applications are now being accepted for Leadership Flathead Reservation, a two-year program that helps participants build strong leadership skills to become involved community leaders. The program, which started in the fall of 2017, will start its fourth class with a two-day retreat in October. Participants will then attend monthly sessions from November 2021 to May of 2022. Following a summer hiatus, the participants will then return to the program for the following year as session planners and leaders.

