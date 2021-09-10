CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: More Severe Breakthrough Cases Than Expected From Delta, Unvaxxed 10x More At Risk

By Jennifer Millman
NBC New York
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCDC researchers looked at severe COVID outcome rates among unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people in the time period that delta's weekly case prevalence went from less than 1% to 90%. In that time frame, fully vaccinated people in the 13 jurisdictions studied (including NYC) accounted for 9% of new COVID...

