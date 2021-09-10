Minneapolis man and woman plead guilty to armed carjacking last summer

Tony Webster, Flickr

A Minneapolis man and woman have both pleaded guilty to an armed carjacking in Richfield last summer.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, 24, and Krisanne Marie Benjamin, 25, had pleaded guilty in district court.

On Aug. 28 of 2020, Ironrope and Benjamin drove an SUV to a parking lot in Richfield and parked next to an Audi.

According to court documents, Ironrope exited the SUV and approached the driver of the Audi, pointing a shotgun at them and demanding the keys. Ironrope then drove off in the Audi while Benjamin followed in the SUV.

The next day, law enforcement pursued Ironrope in the Audi, but he sped away through traffic, causing officers to lose sight of the vehicle. Officers later found the car abandoned. It had been partially spray painted and contained multiple stolen items and a shotgun.

Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, while Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking.

Both admitted to two additional carjackings as part of their plea. The other carjackings also occurred last summer in Maple Grove and St. Paul and involved the victims being physically assaulted.

Ironrope also admitted to two carjackings in December 2020, in which he pointed a gun at the victims before stealing their vehicles.

“Twin Cities motorists are safer with these two off the streets,” said Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk said in a statement.

“Over the past year we have witnessed a spike in carjackings throughout the metro area. Federal law enforcement will not tolerate this type of crime on our streets and will continue to investigate and prosecute violent perpetrators such as this.”