Florida State

Watch South Florida vs. Florida: TV channel, live stream info, start time

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Season Records: South Florida 1-8; Florida 8-4 The South Florida Bulls will take on the Florida Gators at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. The night started off rough for South Florida last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the NC State Wolfpack on the road and fell 45 to nothing. The Bulls were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24 to nothing.

www.cbssports.com

