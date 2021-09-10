CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

Bridgeport Police Internal Affairs report shows two officers acted improperly during arrest

By News 12 Staff
 9 days ago

An internal affairs investigation found two Bridgeport officers acted improperly during an arrest in 2020.

News 12 obtained a report from the Bridgeport Police Department's Office of Internal Affairs showing two officers acted improperly during a traffic stop in March of last year.

Jermaine Rogers, 48, says he was pulled over on Fairfield Avenue for failing to use a turn signal and driving with a suspended license.

Rogers says he was "manhandled" by one of the officers even though he informed them he had just undergone spinal fusion surgery and could not be cuffed with his hands behind his back.

Rogers says he was cuffed anyway and put in an excruciating amount of pain.

He says even after pleading with officers to remove the cuffs, they did not listen.

City officials declined to comment on the report because they say the matter is still under investigation.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

