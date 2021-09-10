CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor Acquitted

GenomeWeb
 9 days ago

A former University of Tennessee professor has been acquitted of charges connected to allegations he hid ties to a Chinese university, the Knoxville News-Sentinel reports. Anming Hu, a nanotechnology researcher, had been charged with wire fraud and making false statements. Prosecutors alleged that he did not disclose his work in China while receiving NASA funding for his work at Tennessee, as the Wall Street Journal previously reported. But as the News-Sentinel notes, Hu included his position at the Beijing University of Technology on paperwork and in his academic profile.

