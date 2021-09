Though home prices continue up, today’s homebuyers are not overextending themselves financially, unlike they did during the Great Recession. A recent Realtor.com report found buyers put down 21% of their household income before taxes toward monthly mortgage payments in May. It’s higher than the previous 19.6% share of income over the past decade, but remains within the affordable range. The affordability zone for housing is anything less than 30% of the buyer's income. Realtor.com’s economist says the affordable mortgage payments result from low interest rates. In August 2008, buyers put 25.3% of their income toward housing payments.

