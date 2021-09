A green energy bill that will eventually end the days of City Water Light and Power burning coal to create electricity is on its way to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk. Pritzker indicates he will sign the bill that cleared the Senate Monday afternoon on a vote of 37 to 17. Republican Senator Steve McClure of Springfield voted “no,” but Democratic Senator Doris Turner voted “present.” It will require CWLP to drastically reduce emissions from its Dallman 4 power plant by 2035… and cut those emissions to zero by 2045. The bill also provides funding to protect two Illinois nuclear power plants that could have closed down later this year without state assistance.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO