It's time for open world games to ditch the question marks
One of the more common complaints about modern open world games is how they have become exercises in 'icon-chasing', where you spend most of your time pinging between dozens of different question-marks on a map, rushing to sweep them up like a weaponised cleaner. It turns what should be a free-spirited adventure into an exhaustive to-do-list, and can make what should be your relaxation time feel more like work.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0