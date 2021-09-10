CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

It's time for open world games to ditch the question marks

By Rick Lane
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the more common complaints about modern open world games is how they have become exercises in 'icon-chasing', where you spend most of your time pinging between dozens of different question-marks on a map, rushing to sweep them up like a weaponised cleaner. It turns what should be a free-spirited adventure into an exhaustive to-do-list, and can make what should be your relaxation time feel more like work.

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Best Open World Games To Play Right Now

Not every open-world game is created equal, however, with classics such as Grand Theft Auto 5 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild standing out against alternatives that rely too much on "stuff to do" and ever-bigger worlds than making the open world suit the experience. That can make it difficult to find the best open-world games, especially on newer consoles that have so many to choose from. We rounded up some of the very best ones, accounting for the world itself being a big reason for their inclusion--games with tremendous stories that happen to have open worlds, such as Nier: Automata, were left off for this reason. We've also geared this mostly toward newer games that are easily accessible today.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Open World and Survival - PUBG Dev is Working on a Huge Game

A few days ago, PUBG creator and „father” of the battle royale genre Brendan „PlayerUnknown” Greene left Krafton and founded the independent studio PlayerUnknown Productions, which is to create the game Prologue, announced in 2019. The developer is aiming for survival mechanics and a giant open world. Last week, Brendan...
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Here’s a new look at PS5’s ‘best looking open-world game’ Forspoken

Square Enix premiered a new trailer for its original action-RPG Forspoken on Thursday and confirmed a Spring 2022 release date. The Final Fantasy publisher has previously said it’s aiming to deliver “the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game” with the PS5 exclusive. Announced in June 2020,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open World Games#Game Design#Adventure Game#Gran Soren#Avalanche#Alsatian
dsogaming.com

New gameplay trailer released for the open-world adventure game, Tchia

Awaceb has released a brand new gameplay trailer for its upcoming open-world adventure game, Tchia. Tchia seems to have an art style similar to the Zelda games, and this trailer highlights some of its gameplay mechanics. In Tchia, players can climb, glide, swim, and sail their boat around a beautiful...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

LEGO Has Revealed a Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, and It’s Awesome

Yesterday, LEGO teased something Super Mario related. And today, we know what it is. LEGO has lifted the lid – quite literally – on what it was, and if you’re a Mario fan, you’re going to want to have this in your collection. As we suspected, it’s a huge Mario ‘?’ block – but inside is a detailed diorama of four worlds from Super Mario 64. Wahey!
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

New World Open Beta End Time & Full Game Release Date

We've been waiting a long time now, following a series of delays, but the release of New World is getting close. Before then, though, it's time for the open beta. If you're jumping in you'll want to know when the New World Open Beta end time is set for. Below,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
pushsquare.com

Tchia Is a Tropical Open World Game Inspired by an Island in the South Pacific

Sony said that its PlayStation Showcase would feature a rich mixture of games both big and small, but as it turned out the indie presence was actually surprisingly light. There was, however, Tchia – an exotic open world adventure game inspired by a group of French islands in the South Pacific named New Caledonia.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

New World open beta ends as 5th most played game on Steam

The open beta for Amazon’s upcoming MMO New World came to a close on 12 September and managed to achieve 140,000 concurrent players, despite it being a weekday. This made it the 5th most played Steam game on that day, only losing out to the likes of long established and popular games like PUBG and Dota 2.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Looking Beyond Remakes: How Open World Games can Evolve

So, Grand Theft Auto V is coming out. Again. That’s right; next spring we’ll all be treated to the latest release of the biggest money-maker the mad lads and ladies of Rockstar have yet conceived – and despite the new bells and whistles plastered on top of the now generations’-old code, it’s guaranteed to be just about the same game. It’s *also* guaranteed to make more money than most of us will ever see.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alan Wake Remastered Is Ditching The Original Game's Product Placement

Alan Wake's upcoming remaster won't feature any product placement from Energizer or Verizon, as the deals those companies made with Remedy Entertainment expired. Speaking to Screen Rant, a PR representative from Remedy explained that the game will instead replace those real-world ads with fictional in-universe branding, but the songs and TV shows featured in the game will be making a return.
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

Why Deathloop's kick is so satisfying

Deathloop is a fantastic game but one aspect of it that has an especially delightful gamefeel is the application of Colt's ginormous boot of justice to enemy posteriors. God the kick in this game is amazing for all sorts of reasons, but prime among them has to be just how far the baddies go flying once you've unleashed the beast.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Where to find Petalcaps in New World

Looking for Petalcaps in New World? There are plenty of resources to gather in Amazon's MMO, but it's not always easy to find them if you don't know what to look out for. Hemp is pretty easy to spot, but Fronded Petalcaps are far less conspicuous. If you're trying to complete the 'Weakness of the Ego' quest, this can be frustrating.
PETS
PC Gamer

Deathloop: How to solve the data cassette puzzle

As part of the Afternoon Delight Visionary Lead, you'll need to solve the Deathloop data cassette puzzle. Doing so will open Charlie and Fia's secret hideout, providing you with yet another way to kill both Deathloop Visionaries. The solution is randomised, but the way you solve it remains the same each time. With that in mind, let's get started.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy