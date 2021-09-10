Pedestrian trapped under bus after being struck outside Duluth's Miller Hill Mall

Pixabay

A city bus struck a pedestrian outside of a Duluth mall, causing the person to become pinned under the vehicle.

Authorities were called to the Dick's Sporting Goods at Miller Hill Mall around 9:53 a.m. Friday, the Duluth Police Department said, after a Duluth Transit Authority bus hit a person.

The victim then became trapped underneath the bus, the city's fire department said.

Firefighters used airbags in an attempt to lift the vehicle enough to free the pedestrian.

About an hour later, the fire department said it was still an "active scene."

Neither police nor fire indicated whether the pedestrian had yet been freed. The individual's condition also was not provided.

The police department said more details would be available once the investigation was complete.