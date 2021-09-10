CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How United Airlines is dealing with staff members with vaccine religious exemptions

By Herb Scribner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines announced Friday that staffers who are granted religious exemptions for the company’s new COVID-19 vaccination mandate will be put on temporary unpaid leave. The unpaid leave shift begins on Oct. 2. Who will get unpaid leave for United Airlines?. The rule will apply to all employees who receive...

