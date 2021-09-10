CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How to Plant a Perennial 🪴 | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerennials bought at retail outlets, such as garden centers and hardware stores are usually packed in pots or cell packs. Sometimes cell packs consist of biodegradable material. That means you can set the plant undisturbed directly into the soil.

