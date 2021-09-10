How to Plant a Perennial 🪴 | Basics | Better Homes & Gardens

What to do this week Thicken lawns by patching and overseeding with a seed mix dated this year and containing at least 50 percent total bluegrass and fescue. Buy a shade formula for areas that get less than six hours of direct sunlight. Rent a spreader for even distribution, and rake in the seeds so they are thinly covered with soil. Then keep them moist until they sprout. Tomatoes are leggy this year because of early rains, so pinch them back to hasten ripening fruit. Plant seeds of spinach, arugula, radish, and mache. Try spraying dishwasher soap mixed with water on sucking insects like aphids. Handpick caterpillars and beetles from vegetables and drop them into soapy water. Dot the garden with pots of cushion mums you buy just as they begin to open. Don’t bother to plant them. Instead, just compost them after flowering, as they seldom winter here.

