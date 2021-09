Burger & Beer Blast competitors tell us what goes into making their blue-ribbon hopefuls at this year’s Wine & Food Festival. Who doesn’t love a good burger? After all, there’s so much to savor, from the succulent patty to the crispy bun. Following a pandemic-fueled hiatus, enthusiasts and casual fans alike can chow down at this year’s Burger & Beer Blast (B&BB) at Kensico Dam Plaza on September 23 at Westchester Magazine’s Wine & Food Fest. With more than two dozen restaurants and food trucks to boot, the always sold out Blast is one of the Festival’s most popular events. Before stopping by the Dam for the cook-off, we thought it best to get familiar with some of this year’s competitors, including 2018’s winner, Coals Grilled Pizza; 2019’s People’s Choice winner, Wooden Spoon; and fan favorites, Rye Roadhouse and Mima Vinoteca.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO