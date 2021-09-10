A New Docu-ality Series Looks At The Complicated Reality Of Freezing Your Eggs As A Single Black Woman
The first episode of Highlife, a four-part reality TV series that follows the lives of eight successful (and very glamorous) British West Africans, hits our screens this evening. Designer, podcast host and tastemaker Irene Agbontaen is one of the stars of the show, and as well as watching her manage a hugely successful work life that spans numerous disciplines, viewers will follow the multi-hyphenate’s intimate fertility journey as she navigates the medical and social obstacles of freezing her eggs as a single Black woman.www.vogue.co.uk
Comments / 0