A New Docu-ality Series Looks At The Complicated Reality Of Freezing Your Eggs As A Single Black Woman

The modelling industry has a diversity issue, and it doesn’t just extend to the proportion of models with dark skin on runways and in photoshoots. It was the smell that she noticed first. A waft of singed hair began to circle model Nyasha Matonhodze as she sat silently in the stylist’s chair. She bit her tongue as the stench intensified, along with the damage. It didn’t appear to deter the hairdresser, however, who continued her assault with a 400 degree straightening iron, tugging and torturing every precious curl on Nyasha’s head. “My hair was completely fried by the end. But no-one said a thing, as if it was normal,” she recalls. “I was left with no choice but to cut it all off.”

