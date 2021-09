It’s not the AR glasses that people have been waiting for but Facebook has finally released a new product in partnership with EssilorLuxottica. The Rayban Stories is a pair of smart glasses connected to your smartphone that will let you take photos and videos and then share directly with your favorite social network, which we assume is Facebook. However, these glasses don’t come with a display in the lenses so there are no augmented reality features, unlike previous similar glasses, like Snapchat Spectacles.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO