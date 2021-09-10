16. Strange Flute (The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons)

This week, Andy makes his triumphant return to the show to tell a few wedding stories about his bachelor party and a homeless person sleeping in his car, while also tackling a plethora of Zelda questions! We asked you for your best, and as always, you didn’t disappoint! What’s our favorite mini-dungeon in the series? What kind of Zelda game do we think comes after Breath of the Wild 2? Other than Clock Town, what’s our favorite town in the series? If we could add any character from Zelda into Super Smash Bros., who would it be? What’s an effective way to tell stories in open world video games? What gameplay mechanics from previous games do we think would be cool to see again?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO