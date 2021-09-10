16. Strange Flute (The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons)
The Strange Flute from Oracle of Ages and Seasons can be used to summon one of three animals: Ricky, the boxing kangaroo, Moosh, the flying blue bear, or Dimitri, a dodongo that can swim. You'll need to choose one of them to reach various areas in the game — I like Moosh the best, because he's adorable — and the Strange Flute will change its name and colour based on which one of the three you picked.www.nintendolife.com
Comments / 0