Katie Holmes Rocked a Black Bikini-Esque Outfit at New York Fashion Week
It appears Katie Holmes isn't quite ready for beach season to end. The 42-year-old actress looked like she was going to catch some rays, thanks to this eye-popping outfit she wore during New York Fashion Week. Holmes has always won us over with her looks for the major event, and when she arrived at the unveiling of a boutique for Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, she grabbed everyone's attention with her stunning, skin-baring outfit.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0