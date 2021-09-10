CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Katie Holmes Rocked a Black Bikini-Esque Outfit at New York Fashion Week

By Joel Calfee
purewow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears Katie Holmes isn't quite ready for beach season to end. The 42-year-old actress looked like she was going to catch some rays, thanks to this eye-popping outfit she wore during New York Fashion Week. Holmes has always won us over with her looks for the major event, and when she arrived at the unveiling of a boutique for Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin, she grabbed everyone's attention with her stunning, skin-baring outfit.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Alyssa Milano
Person
Patti Smith
purewow.com

Tiffany Haddish Rocks Stunning Black-and-White Gown with a New Short 'Do

Tiffany Haddish just stole the show at the Venice International Film Festival. The ﻿Girls Trip ﻿actress rolled up to event in a Cruella de Vil-esque two-toned gown from the Christian Siriano Pre-Fall 2019 collection. The color-blocked dress featured a white bodice with a square top and a black, pleated skirt. Haddish paired the dress with black shoes from Le Silla.
BEAUTY & FASHION
younghollywood.com

4 Times Hailey & Justin Bieber Were Our Summer Fashion Inspo!

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram/@haileybieber) I think it can be said that we all know about Justin and Hailey Bieber, AKA “Jailey”, the celeb couple who unapologetically takes over our Instagram feeds and magazine headlines. Whether strutting at a red carpet event, working late in the studio, off galivanting around some beautiful vacation destination, or just out and about in L.A., this couple is always sure to be doing things fashionably. Especially after the past year we’ve had, the pair has come out hotter than ever this Summer. Take a look at a few of their best fashion moments from the past few months!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#The Outfit#Bikini#Swiss#Australian#Djquintero#Nyfw
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

See Stormi Webster Invade New York Fashion Week With Pregnant Mom Kylie Jenner

Watch: Kylie Jenner's Belly-Baring Looks at New York Fashion Week. Fashion is in their jeans. Good thing a denim-clad Stormi Webster is ready to teach her younger sibling all about style. The fashionable three-year-old got a private tour of New York Fashion Week thanks to mom Kylie Jenner. From a trip to the toy store to luxe limo rides, Stormi was all smiles alongside Kylie in a series of snaps shared on Friday, Sept. 10.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
movin925.com

Dua Lipa stars in new Versace campaign; may miss Met Gala because of debut film role

Dua Lipa‘s totally into fashion — she’s even starring in a new Versace campaign — but she just may miss the biggest fashion event of the year: the Met Gala. Dua has unveiled her campaign for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 Runway collection, in which she shows off a variety of colorful ensembles and bags while sporting a long red wig and a black kerchief on her head.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Shines in a Flapper Minidress, Sheer Tights & 6-Inch Heels for ‘The Voice’

Ariana Grande is coming to “The Voice” and her arm of fans are already preparing in advance. The NBC music competition has been sharing teasers on its Instagram leading up to Monday’s episode, highlighting its newest judge. For the first episode, Grande is going monochrome in a flapper-style little black dress complete with layers of fringe and a ’60s-chic necktie; the outfit also includes sheer tights and undeniably tall heels. The “Positions” singer’s black peep-toe pumps come set atop a lifted platform as well as a towering stiletto heel, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for ‘Dune’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya went viral on the red carpet for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “Dune.” The Emmy-winning actress stunned in a deep purple dress from Alaïa’s spring 2022 collection, the first line for the house by designer Pieter Mulier. Her outfit featured an extra-cropped top with long sleeves, as well as an angular bodice hem. Its slim-fitting skirt ended in a train of dark maroon and black feathers. Both pieces in the set included perforated details, reminiscent of Alaïa’s signature geometric lace. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit was complete with a gold ring and gold hoop earrings. The dynamic look,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ariana Grande Shines in Bronze Maxi Dress and Metallic Platform Stilettos for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Ariana Grande made a stellar appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” yesterday wearing a classy outfit. “The Voice” hostess was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dark bronze maxi dress featuring a slim fit silhouette, adjustable straps and ruching along the sides. To accompany her elegant look, the singer opted for dainty earrings from luxury designer Anita Ko and a pair of metallic platform stilettos as styled by stylist Mimi Cuttrell. The shoes encompassed ankle straps and 5-inch heels to elevate her height. Platform heels have made a comeback this season and are spotted on celebrities including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa. ...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Hailey Bieber Presented At The VMAs In A White, Sheer Bodycon Dress

Hailey Bieber took the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a white, turtleneck dress that was just a teensy bit see-through. Underneath, she went with a white bustier and underwear to keep the sharp look. Sheer might just be the the must-wear look of the 2021 VMAs if other celebrities’ looks are any indications.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy