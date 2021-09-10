Enter to Win a Custom Adventure Bike and Help Restore Damaged Trails on the East and West Coasts
Sierra Nevada Brewing, Paul Components, and others have teamed up to help two trail organizations with disaster relief and trail restoration. The program has been dubbed Sierra Trail Chasers and it will give away two custom adventure bikes to raise funds for the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship in the Tahoe and Sierra Nevada area in California, and the Pisgah Area Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA). Both non-profits are trying to address severe damage to area trails caused by wildfires and flooding.www.singletracks.com
Comments / 0