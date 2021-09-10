Enter to Win a Custom Adventure Bike and Help Restore Damaged Trails on the East and West Coasts

President Joe Biden will travel to the West Coast to survey wildfire damage and campaign for California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom as he tries to convince voters to reject the effort to recall him from office. The White House has said that Mr Biden will first travel to Boise, Idaho on Monday 13 September to visit the National Interagency Fire Centre and then move on to the California capital of Sacramento.The president will then travel to Long Beach, California to take part in an event with Mr Newsom ahead of the recall election on Tuesday, 14 September. Mr Biden...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO