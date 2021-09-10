CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung unveils week-long event promising ‘epic life hacks’ and savings

By Alice Marshall
TechRadar
TechRadar
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Samsung has announced its week long online shopping event, reacquainting customers with its products in a bid to boost productivity through 'epic life hacks' and daily deals. Arriving at the end of the month, the Discover Samsung event takes place from September 20 to 26. This means one last chance to save big and expand your Samsung ecosystem ahead of Black Friday where we expect plenty of offers on Samsung products.

