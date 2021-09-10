Yebba Releases Debut Album ‘Dawn’ f/ ASAP Rocky and Smino
Just a week after making a standout appearance on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Memphis singer-songwriter Yebba has released her debut album. Produced by superproducer Mark Ronson, and featuring guest appearances from ASAP Rocky and Smino, Dawn is Yebba’s first substantial solo release. Prior to the record, she had worked with the likes of Sam Smith, Stormzy, Chance the Rapper, and Ed Sheeran. She also won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her contribution to PJ Morton’s cover of “How Deep Is Your Love.”www.complex.com
