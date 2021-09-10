Yebba Releases Debut Album ‘Dawn’ f/ ASAP Rocky and Smino

In 2016, when Yebba was on the verge of a viral breakthrough on YouTube, the Arkansas singer-songwriter lost her mother, Dawn, to suicide. A preacher’s daughter who sang from a young age in the church, Yebba had dropped out of college, and moved to New York in pursuit of a music career. A spellbinding performance of a song called “My Mind,” at a show for Sofar Sounds, introduced her voice to the world. Then tragedy struck. Yebba seemed unsure about how to move ahead, how to take advantage of the doors that were opening for her. She performed with Chance the Rapper on “Saturday Night Live” and scored guest appearances on songs for A Tribe Called Quest, Sam Smith, and PJ Morton, winning a Grammy for the latter. Cold, calculating label executives felt that her sorrow could become song-making fuel, to her horror.

