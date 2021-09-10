CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yebba Releases Debut Album ‘Dawn’ f/ ASAP Rocky and Smino

By Joe Price
Complex
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a week after making a standout appearance on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, Memphis singer-songwriter Yebba has released her debut album. Produced by superproducer Mark Ronson, and featuring guest appearances from ASAP Rocky and Smino, Dawn is Yebba’s first substantial solo release. Prior to the record, she had worked with the likes of Sam Smith, Stormzy, Chance the Rapper, and Ed Sheeran. She also won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her contribution to PJ Morton’s cover of “How Deep Is Your Love.”

hotnewhiphop.com

Yebba Delivers A Soulful NPR Tiny Desk Concert Ahead Of Her Debut Studio Album

Using one's momentum to their advantage is key when navigating the music industry, and it appears that Yebba understands that completely. Last Friday, the West Memphis, Arkansas native made a scene-stealing appearance on "Yebba's Heartbreak" from Drake's juggernaut sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, and one week later, the sensational singer is preparing her debut studio album.
MUSIC
Mercury News

The secret to Yebba’s debut album? A big voice and lots of time.

Singer and songwriter Yebba has a story she tells about the moment she realized she was fated to pursue a career in music. It was the summer after her freshman year of college, and she was working at a warehouse, taking apart laptops. She had started posting clips of her singing to Instagram, and they were beginning to get traction around the internet. One day after work, she was jogging alongside a bean field near her childhood home in Arkansas, and thinking about what the future might entail when it happened.
MUSIC
SFGate

Yebba's Stunning 'Dawn' Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also served as executive producer on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Baby Keem Confirms Imminent Release Date For Debut Album 'The Melodic Blue'

Baby Keem has confirmed the imminent arrival of his debut album, 'The Melodic Blue'. It will land on September 10, marking the first record released on his older cousin Kendrick Lamar's new "at service company" pgLang, in partnership with Columbia. The rising Los Angeles rapper took to Twitter to confirm...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

AZ Drops “Doe Or Die II,” Decades After Releasing His Debut Studio Album

Back in 1995, Anthony “AZ” Cruz released his studio debut, Doe or Die. For over 25 years, the Brooklyn native has been teasing fans with promises of a follow-up album, and after a quarter of a century, he’s finally delivered. Doe or Die II arrived on streaming services on September...
MUSIC
NPR

Yebba Sheds Old Beliefs With A New Album

It was 2016 and Yebba's career was beginning to take off. That year, she sang back-up for Chance the Rapper on Saturday Night Live. And a performance she did at an intimate venue in New York went viral on YouTube, catching the eye (and ear) of Ed Sheeran, whom she would eventually collaborate with on the song "Best Part of Me." But 2016 was also the year that something awful happened: Yebba's mother committed suicide shortly after that performance. And that changed everything, too.
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Yebba’s Powerful Blues on “Dawn”

In 2016, when Yebba was on the verge of a viral breakthrough on YouTube, the Arkansas singer-songwriter lost her mother, Dawn, to suicide. A preacher’s daughter who sang from a young age in the church, Yebba had dropped out of college, and moved to New York in pursuit of a music career. A spellbinding performance of a song called “My Mind,” at a show for Sofar Sounds, introduced her voice to the world. Then tragedy struck. Yebba seemed unsure about how to move ahead, how to take advantage of the doors that were opening for her. She performed with Chance the Rapper on “Saturday Night Live” and scored guest appearances on songs for A Tribe Called Quest, Sam Smith, and PJ Morton, winning a Grammy for the latter. Cold, calculating label executives felt that her sorrow could become song-making fuel, to her horror.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoldDerby

Drake vs. Kanye West and other rap battles to watch out for at 2022 Grammys

Hip-hop has had quite a season. With album drops from big names like Drake, Kanye West, and J. Cole and the continued success of 2020 breakout Megan Thee Stallion, all of the recent excitement could be reflected early December, when Grammy nominations are due. Will we get a sweep as we have in years past from artists like West and Kendrick Lamar? Let’s dive in. SEE‘Certified Lover Boy’ makes history on the charts for Drake, but is it his best album? [POLL] The biggest story in hip-hop this year has been the feud between West and Drake, and the back-to-back releases of...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Ottawa Rapper TwoTiime Brings the “Juice” in New Single

Rising Ottawa rapper TwoTiime is making the most of a tough situation. After dropping “Did A Lot,” a song about his grueling come-up, last month, he’s back with a new resilience anthem, “Juice.”. Produced by Almighty Nate, VVS Melody, and frequent collaborator Glory Gainz, the bouncy track has TwoTiime reflect...
MUSIC
The Independent

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero with pregnancy photo shoot

Lil Nas X has announced the release date for his new album Montero with a pregnancy photo shoot, calling it his “baby”.The 22-year-old rapper, who released the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” in March, told People that he’s releasing his new project on 17 September. In the photoshoot, Nas X is seen dressed in a white satin robe with a flower crown and a baby bump. “SURPRISE!” he captioned the image. “I can’t believe I’m finally announcing this. My little bundle of joy Montero is due 17 September 2021.” The “Industry Baby” singer revealed that he came...
MUSIC
Complex

Bhad Bhabie Releases Video for New Track “Miss Understood”

Bhad Bhabie has dropped off her new single and video for “Miss Understood,” the first release under her new independent record label, Bhad Music. Directed by Tiny Tapes and Orazio, the visual features the rapper scantily clad and surrounded by dollar bills, neon lights, and paparazzi as she raps the chorus, “They say I’m trouble, but maybe I’m just misunderstood.”
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Lil Nas X Unveils Parody Billboards For ‘Montero’ Release

Lil Nas X continues to troll his fans and his foes with fake billboards in Los Angeles. The billboards are like lawyer billboards and boast phrases like, “Gay?”, “Are you single, lonely, and miserable?”, “Do you hate Lil Nas X?”, and “Do you miss the real America?” that all end with, “You may be entitled to financial compensation!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Fans Respond to Fat Joe Declaring Ja Rule Was the Drake of His Era

Fat Joe was on Instagram Live with Ja Rule following their Verzuz battle earlier this week, and while giving Ja his flowers, Joe made the comparison of Rule being the Drake of his era. As evidence, he cited their hitmaking abilities and melodic rap styles. “With no disrespect to your...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Stream Lil Nas X’s Debut Album ‘Montero’ f/ Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and More

More than two years after breaking through with his history-making single “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X has delivered his highly anticipated debut studio album, Montero. Featuring appearances from the likes of Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus, Montero comes after what can only be described as another banner year for Nas X. The project includes the previously released singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby” which features production from Kanye West and Take a Daytrip.
MUSIC

