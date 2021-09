Undertale was a game that was all about choice and replayability. In contrast, Deltarune is a game where your choices don’t matter. Or so we were told. When Chapter 1 dropped three years ago, dedicated fans figured out there actually was a way to get a slightly different ending, and ever since Chapter 2 dropped, it’s been clear that some minor choices do carry over. However, there’s something else much more shocking going on that very few players are likely to stumble on by accident. Deltarune Chapter 2 has a well-hidden secret route. Here’s our guide to finding it!

