Bonneville County, ID

Man said gas station wouldn’t give him free gas before leading deputies on wild chase

By Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMMON — A Washington man told deputies he was God and did not have to pay for gas before leading them on a wild chase Monday night. The incident unfolded around 8 p.m. at the Hitt The Road Gas Station on Sunnyside Road. Dispatchers received a call about a man who was possibly under the influence and trying to hit customers. He drove away in a van before Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

