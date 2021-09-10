CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Little Misogyny: Sally Rooney’s ‘Beautiful World, Where Are You’

By Grace Byron
Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad girls need prayer too. Recently I asked a friend if they prayed for me. “I pray for people who’re suffering,” they replied. Caretaking is often troubled by the expectations we place on it. Traditions become haunting, desire becomes refracted and twisted by missed connections and unsent messages. I’ve felt like a Sally Rooney character at many points during my life, wondering why even when I have some agency, I ask to be hit or choose nonreciprocal romantic entanglements. What did it say about me that I craved to be treated poorly like Marianne or Frances? It can seem so boring, this desire for cruelty to feel fragile in the face of power and control. The abundance of novels about self-destructive white women is only growing by the day, women who set aside desire or optimism in favor of a sharp stoicism. Their power is as wounding to others as it is to themselves, though their projections are not always explored. They allow themselves a little misogyny as a treat.

observer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Sally Rooney's latest novel is a lucid, nuanced story about coming of age in a broken world

- - - This month's return of Irish wunderkind novelist Sally Rooney has been billed by both her publishers and the transatlantic press as a literary "event," for better and worse. With her bestselling debut, "Conversations With Friends," and both the acclaimed book and TV adaptation of "Normal People," Rooney has become the commercially anointed voice of millennial malaise. In language both accessible and clear, she chronicles the romantic longings of a generation adrift in a world - quite literally - on fire. Her latest, "Beautiful World, Where Are You," does not venture much farther from the Dublin apartments, dinner tables and email inboxes of her previous work. For each splashy profile of the 30-year-old writer that has preceded publication, there is an equally pointed critique of her earnest mediocrity or the whiteness of her imagination.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Grazia

Sally Rooney And The Rise Of The Insta It Book

From the blue and yellow cover art currently dominating your Instagram feed to the uncorrected proofs selling on eBay for $200, this week’s release of Sally Rooney’s Beautiful World, Where Are You comes with all the hype of a Telfar Shopping Bag drop. Her third novel tells the story of Alice, a hip young novelist, and her best friend Eileen, who works at a literary magazine, and their love interests. The Times calls it ‘beautiful and serious’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Sally Rooney
Person
Virginia Woolf
Literary Hub

And now there’s a Sally Rooney mural.

Books. Tote bags. Pencils. T-shirts. Bucket hats. Coffee trucks. Pop-up shops. And now, murals. Because why not?. As The Bookseller reports, the aforementioned Sally Rooney pop-up shop, which opens tomorrow, will be accessed through a newly unveiled Sally Rooney pop-up mural, featuring yet another riff on Manshen Lo’s cover art, and complete with what appears to be almost life-size Sally Rooney fans already lurking in the blue expanse.
DESIGN
The Guardian

‘Novel of the moment’: Sally Rooney’s third book hits the shelves

It’s been one of the most hyped book releases in the literary calendar, with fans desperate to get their hands on a copy of Sally Rooney’s hotly anticipated third novel. Following on from the dizzying success of her critically acclaimed first two books, Beautiful World, Where Are You is already the No 1 bestseller on Amazon. Waterstones said that not only were orders up on Rooney’s last novel, Normal People, it was their biggest order for fiction ever.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
In Style

Sally Rooney's New Novel May Be Her Best Yet

What can be said about Sally Rooney that hasn't been said before? She's the voice of her generation; she's overrated; she inspired a garish bucket hat that is at once a status symbol and fodder for Twitter memes. Rooney, the millennial success story, seems to be a conversation topic far more engrossing than the content of her two (soon to be three) best-selling novels, the latter of which was adapted into a hit Hulu series. And yet, Rooney is completely uninterested in the discourse surrounding herself — in fact, she appears to be increasingly confounded by it. "Why should someone have to disclose facts about their upbringing and family life to the public, just because they've written a novel?" she asks The Guardian.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beautiful World#Misogyny#Marxist#Catholic#Christian#Instagram
The Independent

Sally Rooney’s unplugging from celebrity can’t stop the fame train

It’s 2013, and eight twentysomethings, suitably armoured in suits and black ties, are ready for a war of words, battling it out beneath fluorescent white lights in an oak-panelled auditorium in Manchester. Using big words, witty asides, and rhetoric so fast it makes your head spin, one by one the eight take to the lectern, tongues lashing in earnest passion about the right to vote, the right to test people for their right to vote, and the right to take away the right to vote. Of all the eight, one stands out. As a hush descends, a voice calls the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cityscenecolumbus.com

Cinderella, Sally Rooney and BBQ

Former Fifth Harmony member turned solo artist Camilla Cabello stars in this modern rendition of a classic fairytale. The film, directed by Kay Cannon of the beloved Pitch Perfect movies, can be streamed on Amazon services. Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: Sally Rooney’s new novel serves to reinforce her place among the greats

“Beautiful World, Where Are You,” Sally Rooney’s third novel, is a marvelous display of deft description and skillful storytelling. It’s safe to say that Rooney’s smash hit, “Normal People,” wasn’t her last masterpiece; rather, it was clearly just the beginning of her (hopefully) long lasting and successful career. “Beautiful World”...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
morningbrew.com

The Sally Rooney merch is the new normal, people

One of these things (that influencers promote) is not like the others: flat-tummy tea, hair-growth vitamins, and a book by self-described Marxist author Sally Rooney. That’s right, influencers have officially entered the literati’s chat. Ahead of Rooney’s new novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, publisher Farrar, Straus & Giroux doled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Paul McCartney to discuss new book at London’s Southbank Centre

Paul McCartney is set to appear in conversation at London’s Southbank Centre later this year to discuss his new book. The Beatles legend’s book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, will recount the musician’s life through his earliest boyhood compositions, songs by The Beatles and Wings, and from his lengthy solo career.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
codelist.biz

Emma Watson is annoyed with excitement about Harry Potter star

Emma Watson is slowly but surely fed up with being Emma Watson. That might sound strange at first, but it is true for the freelancer journalist from Newcastle. She bears the same name as the Harry Potter star and is annoyed by the stupid sayings she gets to hear about it.
CELEBRITIES
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: September 20 - September 27

Every now and then comes a time when we wonder about our situation, and if there are any frustrations, we wonder how long we are supposed to deal with them. It happens a few times a year, more or less intense, and now is the time to establish what it means for you to free yourself from something that does not serve you well anymore. The theme for this week's horoscope? Freedom.
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Netflix Unveils New Italian Originals as Elena Ferrante Series Begins Shoot With Valeria Golino in Cast

Netflix is moving forward with its Elena Ferrante series adaptation, “The Lying Life of Adults,” which will start shooting in Naples in October with Neapolitan helmer Edoardo De Angelis (“Indivisible”) directing and Valeria Golino playing a prominent role. “Lying Life of Adults” leads a slate of Netflix Italian original series projects — several of which are literary adaptations — that were announced in Rome on Thursday by Eleonora “Tinny” Andreatta in her first meeting with the press since joining the streaming giant last year as VP of Italian Original series after a long stint as head of drama at Italian public broadcaster...
TV SERIES
Observer

Shannon Cartier Lucy’s Paintings are Frightening, Tender and Unforgettable

The artist Shannon Cartier Lucy materializes in our Zoom call in a room flooded with Nashville sunshine; her dark, straight hair frames a glowing face sporting a huge grin. Lucy’s relaxed, luminous countenance seems all too fitting for an artist at the top of her game, which she is. Her sunny demeanor also acts as a bracing rebuttal to the paintings in her new exhibition, “The Loo Table,” which opens this Saturday at Chinatown’s Lubov.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy