The 10 Best Slippers on Amazon Will Keep Your Feet Happy at Home
I grew up in a house where there was a clear distinction between outdoor and indoor footwear. My mother was stickler for keeping the carpeted floors clean at all times, and in her eyes, wearing our sneakers or oxfords inside was a cardinal sin. As a result, slippers were in abundance. From the comfy, cozy slips that I preferred to moccasins that my sis collected to memory-foam options in every conceivable color that my grandmother stocked, we were a large, slipper-loving family.www.esquire.com
Comments / 0