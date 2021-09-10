CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

You Can Finally Recycle Your Used Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets

By Mike Pomranz
Food & Wine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a partnership with TerraCycle, customers can send packets off for recycling via UPS. Back in April, Taco Bell announced they had teamed up with the outside-of-the-box recycling company TerraCycle for a program that would allow heat lovers to give a second life to some of the 8.2 billion plastic hot sauce packets the company hands out each year (other than trying to sell them for exorbitant prices on eBay). At the time, the details on how the program would work hadn't really been hammered out, other than to imply that the nationwide program would allow people to recycle the packets from home — leaving some to wonder, Does that mean sending in our old hot sauce packets through the mail?

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 1

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

Wendy's Is Getting Rid of This Next Month

Fast food companies have had to make plenty of changes over the course of the last year and a half, from implementing COVID safety measures to dealing with supply shortages to figuring out how to draw in customers again. Sometimes that involves taking some risks, even if it means abandoning old favorites. That certainly goes for the major change coming to Wendy's, which is affecting one of the restaurant's most popular menu items. Read on to find out what this fast food chain is planning to get rid of in just a few weeks.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Packets#Recycle#Hot Sauce#Food Drink#Terracycle#Ups#Terracylce
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
myrecipes.com

How to Buy, Store, and Cook Cabbage

Do your budget a favor and get the scoop on this versatile vegetable. It seems inevitable: Slide open the crisper drawer and there's a forgotten half head of cabbage. You don't want to throw it out, but there's only so much slaw you can make, right?. Put aside the Marzetti's...
RECIPES
WTHI

Taco Bell wants to sell you a 30-day taco subscription

Taco Bell is testing a tasty monthly subscription service. In about 20 participating restaurants across Tucson, Arizona, customers can pay between $5 to $10 per month for a Taco Lover's Pass, which gives subscribers one taco a day for 30 days. The app-based program is currently active until November 24.
TUCSON, AZ
vinepair.com

Costco Unveils This Year’s Beer and Wine Advent Calendars for 2021

Costco announced the return of its popular boozy advent calendars beginning in September, because it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. This year, customers can choose from beer and wine calendars, each with their own theme. For the seventh year in a row, the Brewer’s Advent Calendar...
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

What Time Does Burger King Breakfast End? Here Are the Hours for 2021

Burger King's breakfast menu offers delicious and quick breakfast items for everyone, including hash browns, English muffins and chocolate milk for the kids. But if you're in the mood for Burger King's Egg and Cheese Croissan'wich (which, by the way, made it onto our healthy fast food list!) or any other of the breakfast items at night, know that you won't be in luck. Unfortunately, you can't grab breakfast from the burger joint at just any time of the day.
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Taco Bell's New Taco Lover's Pass Offers 30 Days of Tacos for One Low Price

Remember, if you can, a time before the pandemic: a long, long, less-than-two-years ago. In that halcyon era, a trend had emerged of chains selling "passes" — a discounted price to access a large amount of food over a specific time span. Olive Garden's heavily-hyped Pasta Pass was an instant success in 2014, and others followed: For instance, Smashburger and Red Robin both offered burger passes; 7-Eleven sold a cup with unlimited free refills for a year, and Panera launched a monthly coffee subscription service.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy