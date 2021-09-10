You Can Finally Recycle Your Used Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packets

In a partnership with TerraCycle, customers can send packets off for recycling via UPS. Back in April, Taco Bell announced they had teamed up with the outside-of-the-box recycling company TerraCycle for a program that would allow heat lovers to give a second life to some of the 8.2 billion plastic hot sauce packets the company hands out each year (other than trying to sell them for exorbitant prices on eBay). At the time, the details on how the program would work hadn't really been hammered out, other than to imply that the nationwide program would allow people to recycle the packets from home — leaving some to wonder, Does that mean sending in our old hot sauce packets through the mail?