Marvel Movie ‘Shang-Chi’ Breaks Barriers While Shattering Box Office Records

By Sara Barnes
mymodernmet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentation in films is vital as it helps to break down stereotypes and tell different kinds of stories. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has historically had a problem with representation; for its first decade, white men (often named Chris) were at the center of its movies. Not until Black Panther was released in 2018 did a person of color take top billing. At the time, it made history as the largest-earning superhero movie in the U.S. Now, another inclusive film is shattering records. Asian-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings broke the all-time U.S. Labor Day box office record by earning an estimated $75.5 million in North America.

IN THIS ARTICLE
AFP

'Shang-Chi,' with an Asian lead, sets a N.America box office record

The North American box office got a big boost as Disney's new "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, scored an unexpectedly strong $71.4 million opening, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. That figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, was a Labor Day weekend record, the Hollywood Reporter said, and the film is expected to take in an additional $12.1 million on Monday. "This is a fantastic opening on a traditionally quiet Labor Day weekend," said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "The three-day number is a record-breaker for the holiday, a positive finish to the summer... (marking) a sensational weekend for the industry." "Shang-Chi" stars Canadian actor, stuntman and erstwhile Deloitte accountant Simu Liu as Marvel's newest superhero, a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father. It also features Awkwafina, Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
