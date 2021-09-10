Marvel Movie ‘Shang-Chi’ Breaks Barriers While Shattering Box Office Records
Representation in films is vital as it helps to break down stereotypes and tell different kinds of stories. The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has historically had a problem with representation; for its first decade, white men (often named Chris) were at the center of its movies. Not until Black Panther was released in 2018 did a person of color take top billing. At the time, it made history as the largest-earning superhero movie in the U.S. Now, another inclusive film is shattering records. Asian-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings broke the all-time U.S. Labor Day box office record by earning an estimated $75.5 million in North America.mymodernmet.com
