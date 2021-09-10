Team effort: Store fundraising for employee who succumbed to COVID-19

One of Port Isabel’s own has died from COVID-19, and his employer is helping cover the costs. Anthony Seays, who works at Sutherlands Port Isabel store off Highway 100, had been out of work for over a month when he died from COVID-19 on Sept. 1, after being in a coma and on a ventilator. He started working there this year in the spring. When he contracted COVID, he initially recovered, says Julian Aguilar, Sutherland’s store manager, but lung damage from COVID sent him back to the hospital, where he remains today.