CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

24 Delicious Keto Thanksgiving Dishes That Won't Break Your Diet

By Kristen Adaway
womansday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the things most people look forward to about Thanksgiving is the food. From delicious appetizers to sides to the main courses (usually turkey), and then ending on a sweet note with dessert, the options are abundant for crafting the perfect Thanksgiving menu. But eating on the holiday can be a bit of a challenge if you’re following a ketogenic diet. That’s where these keto Thanksgiving recipes come in.

www.womansday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diet Food#Ketogenic Diet#Thanksgiving Recipes#Food Drink
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Hard-Boiled Eggs, Says Science

Eggs are nutrient powerhouses, especially if you keep the yolk in. Not to mention, there are so many ways you can incorporate eggs into meals. Aside from scrambled eggs, there's a lot you can whip up in a skillet—from omelets to poached eggs. In the oven, you can elevate your...
SCIENCE
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RECIPES
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thesouthernladycooks.com

CABBAGE FIESTA SOUP

Cabbage fiesta soup can be made in the crock pot or on top of the stove. This cabbage fiesta soup is great comfort food and a delicious soup. This soup is wonderful with the bread in the photo. (See link below for bread recipe) or make some cornbread muffins because they go great, too. We like this soup anytime and I make it often for my family. This soup keeps well refrigerated and is just as good for several days when reheated on the stove or in the microwave.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

How to Buy, Store, and Cook Cabbage

Do your budget a favor and get the scoop on this versatile vegetable. It seems inevitable: Slide open the crisper drawer and there's a forgotten half head of cabbage. You don't want to throw it out, but there's only so much slaw you can make, right?. Put aside the Marzetti's...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Malibu Truffles (Easy Recipe)

These Malibu truffles can be a perfect addition to every party. This dessert is ideal for you if you like the taste of a Malibu and/or pina colada cocktail. Here is the recipe:. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box (around 3 cups) vanilla wafer, crushed. 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted. ½...
Greatist

Losing Weight By Using Your Melon: Is Watermelon Keto?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock with noise-canceling headphones on, you’ve probably heard of the keto diet. But isn’t the whole point of keto that you have a high fat, low carb diet? What does that mean for our favorite fruits like watermelon?. Spoiler alert: Watermelon is a great...
healththoroughfare.com

Doctors Warn About Concerning Side Effects of the Keto Diet

The keto diet is a high-fat, moderate protein, and low-carb diet. It has been shown to help preserve your body’s ability to use fat for energy rather than carbohydrates, which can help with losing weight. When done correctly, the keto diet can be very effective in losing weight. But just like any other diet, it’s essential to know what you are getting into before implementing it into your life. According to a new study, the risks of this diet outweigh the benefits. A team of health scientists would want to raise some concerns about what they call an extremely low carbs diet: It was connected to five long-term chronic illnesses.
DIETS
The Independent

Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange crème brulée is a ‘proper decadent pud’

Jamie Oliver calls this dessert “silky, indulgent and oh-so-good”.Chocolate orange crème bruléeServes: 2, plus 2 leftover pudsIngredients:100ml double cream300ml semi-skimmed milk100g dark chocolate (70%)4 large free-range eggs80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling1 orangeSeasonal berries, to serveMethod:Get ahead: Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs.In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely...
RECIPES
LivingCheap

Make your own cheap and healthy microwave popcorn

This “secret” to healthy microwave popcorn is so easy and obvious you have to wonder if the food industry hasn’t conspired to keep the public ignorant all these years. Once you try it, you’ll never buy popcorn in those little folded bags again. The secret is this: Take a plain,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Medical News Today

What is intuitive eating?

Intuitive eating is an eating method that encourages a healthy relationship with food. It promotes body positivity and focuses on recognizing and honoring hunger. Dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch coined the term “intuitive eating” in their 1995 book, Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Diet Approach. However, they were not the...
DIETS
Las Vegas Herald

Keto GT Reviews - The Ultimate (Shark Tank) Ketogenic Diet Solution For Quick And Lasting Weight Loss

Keto GT is an actual Shark Tank product that has quickly become popular in the ketogenic diet industry. Keto GT is a dietary supplement that claims to induce the process of ketosis without having to follow any particular diet. Ketosis occurs naturally when your body isn't getting enough carbohydrates, so it turns to burn fat stores for energy instead.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy