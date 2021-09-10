Delta used this ‘negative incentive’ strategy to get employees vaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Delta found a novel way to fight Delta. At a briefing Thursday sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America, SVP and chief health officer at Delta Air Lines Dr. Henry Ting spoke about the company’s approach to encouraging employees to get vaccinated. He described Delta’s multipronged approach as “a marathon.” And while President Joe Biden’s rules for large employers are set to go into effect in the coming weeks, mandating either vaccinations or weekly testing for some 80 million private sector workers, employers may want to take a page from Delta’s book when it comes to nudging, educating, and ultimately persuading their workers to get on board.