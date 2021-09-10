Nobody’s Darling is for everyone

From a true story, to a 2011 television documentary, to a hit West End musical, and now a feature film—it seems that everybody really is talking about Jamie. And for good reason: there’s an inescapable charm to 16-year-old Jamie New (Max Harwood), who leaves his life in Sheffield to chase his dreams of becoming a professional drag queen. Jonathan Butterell’s film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is full of glitter and show tunes, but it also has a real earnestness—especially in its depiction of queer mentorship in the form of Miss Loco Chanelle (a scene-stealing and perfectly weathered Richard E. Grant). There’s unfortunately some sanitization of the original show’s more outrageous moments, which can feel like an effort on Amazon’s part to capitalize on queer stories as long as they stay in line with their “family friendly” brand. But there is a welcome political message here that helps to supersede those misgivings, one that connects the new queer generation with our long-standing history of collective action and protest—specifically in regards to police violence and the AIDS crisis. In just his directorial debut, Butterell manages to translate a rousing stage show to the screen with ease. Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a delight to watch from start to finish, especially when it champions queer joy, community, and those who paved the way. PG-13, 120 Min.

