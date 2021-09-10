Nobody’s Darling is for everyone

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWhen longtime friends Angela Barnes and Renauda Riddle decided to open up a high-end cocktail bar in Andersonville, they never predicted the enthusiastic fervor that would follow. Just months after opening, Nobody’s Darling has enjoyed a word-of-mouth popularity usually reserved for the main Boystown or Andersonville thoroughfares, ones that reflect the current culture in the city’s north-side queer neighborhoods: predominantly white, male, cisgender, and affluent. The bar is just one of two Black-owned queer bars in the city (the other is Jeffery Pub in South Shore).

