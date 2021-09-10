CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What is ivermectin?

Modesto Bee
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for ivermectin has increased nationwide, despite health agencies’ warnings about the dangers of consuming it for non-FDA-approved purposes. What is ivermectin?

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wenatchee World

Demand for ivermectin mixed bag in Wenatchee but overdoses nonexistent

WENATCHEE — Anti-parasite drug ivermectin has made national headlines as sales and overdoses of the drug surge amidst unsupported claims that it cures COVID-19. Locally, however, it’s not as clear if demand is up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that nationwide ivermectin prescriptions ballooned to more than...
WENATCHEE, WA
KRQE News 13

NMDOH requires ivermectin overdoses to be reported

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is asking health care providers to report overdoses of a drug meant for livestock. This comes after there could be one possible death connected to the drug. There are reports of people taking the drug ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. NMDOH says beginning Friday, they are asking providers to report cases associated with the drug. They also say all deaths related to ivermectin fall under a requirement to report the cause to OMI. the department says there has been one death possibly linked to taking the drug but the state is waiting on confirmation.
POLITICS
villages-news.com

Controversy surrounds ivermectin and COVID-19

A review of 41 studies found no good evidence that ivermectin prevents or treats COVID-19 infections (Cochrane Reviews, July 28, 2021). No study compared ivermectin to an intervention with proven efficacy. Additionally, 31 studies are ongoing and 18 studies are awaiting classification until publication of results or clarification of inconsistencies. See https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD015017.pub2 . The authors conclude that, “Overall, the reliable evidence available does not support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of COVID-19 outside of well-designed randomized controlled trials (RCTs). We included studies comparing the medicine to placebo (dummy treatment), no treatment, usual care, or treatments for COVID-19 that are known to work to some extent, such as remdesivir or dexamethasone. We excluded studies that compared ivermectin to other drugs that do not work, such as hydroxychloroquine, or that are not known to be effective against COVID 19. The completed studies are small and few are considered high qualit Several studies are underway that may produce clearer answers in review updates.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
viralhatch.com

New Contagious Disease Found in Dallas

The CDC issued a warning about a new disease that is really contagious. It was found in Dallas, Texas, and it’s caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacteria. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that authorities in many states, including TX, couldn’t manage to find a source of exposure for cases of a dangerous disease caused by B. pseudomallei bacteria. Whitmore’s disease, better known as Melioidosis, is very contagious, appearing in various cases in states including TX, GA, MN, and KS. Here’s a quote from the CDC:
DALLAS, TX
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
LOUISIANA STATE
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease In Texas

Texas is currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the state will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
TEXAS STATE
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
HuffingtonPost

Judge Reverses Order That Forced Hospital To Administer Ivermectin

An Ohio judge has reversed an earlier court ruling that forced a local hospital to administer ivermectin to a COVID-19 patient after the man’s wife filed a lawsuit demanding that he be given the anti-parasite drug. The Butler County judge on Monday said that though “it is impossible not to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
cwbradio.com

New COVID Variant Found in Wisconsin

(WBAY) The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to have a stranglehold on Wisconsin’s coronavirus cases, but there’s a new weed in the garden. Out of the 180 random samples from the week of August 23 tested by the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, there was one case of the mu variant, or 0.56% of the samples tested from that week.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy