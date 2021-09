CARBONDALE, Colo. (CBS4) – The eating habits of the browsing goat have been used for decades as an alternative way to remove noxious weeds but recently, the Bureau of Land Management has been using their skills for purposes beyond eating. The goats will be used to till soil and create room for new, important vegetation to grow. (credit: CBS) “The hoof action is very important, so they’re trampling…” said Lani Malmberg, herder. Malmberg has been using goats to help restore land (both public and private) for 26 years and was contracted by the BLM last spring the unique project north of...

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO