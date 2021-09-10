CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Nate Burleson will host a weekly NFL series on Nickelodeon

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a successful trial last January, the NFL is deepening its relationship with the ViacomCBS-owned Nickelodeon. On Friday, ViacomCBS announced that Nate Burleson would host a weekly NFL show on Nickelodeon, which was hinted at last month when Burleson got a new deal with the company. The show, dubbed NFL...

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Why People Are Calling Nate Burleson the Next Michael Strahan

Comparison, as they say, is the thief of joy. No one is in the same place at the same time on the same track, and comparing yourself to someone else is a quick way to make yourself miserable. However, that’s where Nate Burleson finds himself right now. He’s being compared religiously these days to Michael Strahan, and we do understand why. Both Burleson and Strahan are former NFL football players. They are former sports commentators. They are funny. Fans love them both. And, they both moved from playing sports to talking about sports on television to heading to morning television as a news anchor rather than a sports commentator, and now they are both bona fide journalists. It makes sense that people are comparing Burleson to Strahan, even if Strahan got his start as a morning news anchor long before Burleson. However, those not in the know what to know more about both stars, and we have what you need to know right here.
NFL
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nate Burleson

Growing up in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Nate Burleson knew he’d be involved in sports as a career. There are some people who simply know what will happen in their lives, and he is the epitome of a man who knew. His entire family is into sports. All the kids in the family participated in sports growing up, they all showed a significant aptitude for athletics, and their family was heavily into sports. He would grow up to become a professional football player playing first in college for the Nevada Wolf Pack and later in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions. He’s now a sports commentator and television host, and he is someone fans adore watching on television.
NFL
CBS DFW

Nate Burleson On Co-Hosting ‘CBS Mornings’: ‘The One Thing I Do Very Well Is Tell A Story’

(CBS Local)– Nate Burleson has been entertaining people for years as an NFL wide receiver, a sports & entertainment host and a businessman. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old will get the opportunity to reach an even bigger audience as one of the co-hosts of the newly rebranded “CBS Mornings.” Burleson joins Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil every weekday from 7am-9am EST and the new crew will be broadcasting from a brand new studio in Times Square.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Tyler Perry
cbslocal.com

Meet Nate Burleson, The New Full-Time Co-Host On ‘CBS Mornings’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a time of exciting new beginnings at CBS News. The network’s flagship weekday morning show moves to its new home in Times Square with a new face on the set starting September 7. Millions already know Nate Burleson as an NFL player and broadcaster, but now...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Nate Burleson’s net worth?

NATE Burleson is a former athlete turned host who is set to join the CBS This Morning Show panel. Starting September 7, the show will have a new format with a few additional members and will be broadcasted live from a new studio located in Times Square. What is Nate...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#American Football#Cbs Sports#Paramount
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Richard Sherman News

Richard Sherman might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster. The 33-year-old defensive back remains a free agent, though that probably won’t be the case for very long. Sherman, a five-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly been receiving calls from multiple NFL teams heading into Week 2. NFL.com’s Tom...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
Mile High Report

NFL Picks for Week 1

We’re trying something new this year with our weekly NFL picks. It is Jess Place, Laurie Lattimore-Volkmann, and myself going at it head-to-head-to-head for the NFL picks guru Mile High Report crown. I’m also going to try something out with the community here by adding a poll at the bottom for readers to vote on who will likely get the better record for that week - provided we don’t randomly pick all the same teams. I’d also love to see people follow along with their own weekly picks in the comments section below.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hollywood Reporter

Nickelodeon Doubles Down on NFL Programming With Weekly Highlights Show

Nickelodeon is pushing further into NFL programming. The ViacomCBS cable outlet and CBS Sports will launch a weekly football highlights show, NFL Slimetime, on Sept. 15. Nickelodeon will also air a wild card playoff game in January for the second consecutive year; the channel scored strong ratings for its inaugural NFL telecast earlier this year. “Our coverage of the NFL wild Card game was literally a game-changer in so many ways, and the sensational response absolutely proved there’s huge demand for sports content with the kind of kids and family point of view that only Nickelodeon can deliver,” said Brian Robbins, president...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Quarterback Brett Favre

Brett Favre hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2010, but the legendary quarterback continues to be a part of the football world. The former Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets quarterback talks about the league on Sirius XM NFL Radio each week. Just this past week, Favre had a calming message for Packers fans following the blowout loss in Week 1.
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CBS, Nickelodeon will team up again for NFL playoff game

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports will once again team with Nickelodeon to do a kids-focused broadcast during the first weekend of the NFL playoffs. The game will air Jan. 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Last season's broadcast of the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 victory over the Chicago Bears was the most-watched game of wild-card weekend, averaging 30.65 million viewers on CBS and Nickelodeon.
NFL
Variety

CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Team Up on ‘NFL Slimetime,’ New Wild Card Broadcast

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon will expand the work they do to link younger viewers to the National Football League, working to build on a kids-focused Wild Card game broadcast that gained traction earlier this year. As part of the activity, Nickelodeon will telecast another NFL Wild Card game on Jan. 16, alongside CBS Sports’ usual coverage that day. On Sept. 15, Nickelodeon will launch “NFL Slimetime,” a new weekly half-hour series that will debut at 7 p.m. “Our coverage of the NFL Wild Card game was literally a game-changer in so many ways, and the sensational response absolutely proved there’s huge demand...
NFL
CBS Sports

Nickelodeon renews partnership with NFL for 2021 season, will broadcast 2022 Wild Card round again

During last season's NFC Wild Card Playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears, primetime became slimetime as Nickelodeon broadcasted an NFL game for the first time, presenting it in ways only they could. Now, the partnership between the National Football League and Nickelodeon is set to expand with both a reprise of their Playoff broadcast and new content geared towards kids and families.
NFL
Deadline

NFL Reteams With Nickelodeon, CBS Sports For Playoff Game Telecast, Weekly Co-Branded Series

After a successful debut last season, Nickelodeon and CBS Sports are re-teaming with the NFL for another alternate broadcast of a playoff game. The wild-card game will be Sunday, January 16, at 4:30PM ET. A graphics- and kid-commentary-filled telecast will accompany the regular broadcast on CBS. Last year’s edition spurred an increase in alternate game telecasts across the dial, and also boosted the fortunes of Nate Burleson. The former NFL player handled play-by-play chores with aplomb, earning positive reviews and, just a few weeks ago, a promotion to the anchor chair on CBS Mornings.
NFL
CalSportsReport

NFL Quarterback Rankings: Aaron Rodgers Rated High; Jared Goff Low

The NFL regular season began Thursday and starts in earnest on Sunday, and, as always, the focus is on the quarterbacks. Several reputable sites ranked the 32 starting quarterbacks this week, and we cited five of those sites. Two former Cal players will be starting quarterbacks on Sunday. One ranks among the best in the NFL, but is not No. 1. The other ranks among the worst, but is not No. 32.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Jason Campbell joins the cast of NFL Monday QB

On Monday, CBS announced that former Auburn quarterback and first round pick Jason Campbell was joining the cast of NFL Monday QB for this season, beginning next week. The show, airing each Monday at 6 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, is hosted by Adam Schein. He’s joined by several former QBs, including Campbell, Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason of The NFL Today, Steve Beuerlein, and Rich Gannon.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy