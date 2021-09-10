CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Procedural Puzzles of SB8, Part I: Litigating Constitutional Rights

By Howard Wasserman, Charles Rhodes
Thanks to Eugene for inviting us to blog about Texas's fetal-heartbeat law (SB8) and our article, which will be published in American University Law Review in January. The paper explores the statute's procedural rules and what abortion providers and reproductive-rights activists can do to challenge the law's constitutional validity. We began the project in June, when Texas enacted the law, and have been trying to keep up with fast-moving events. This post and the ones to follow highlight various pieces the paper and the procedural puzzles that rights-holders are trying to solve.

