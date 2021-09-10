Arts Ed NJ Video Documents that Arts Education is Essential Through the Pandemic

A lot has happened in our world and country over the past couple of years. We have endured a global pandemic and isolation, loss and grief, politically and racially charged events, and so much more. We are in a time of information overload and we are overwhelmed and depleted. Students are very perceptive and even our littlest ones are no exception. Our elementary students are not completely immune or oblivious to what is going on. Starting from toddlerhood, even if they don’t know the details, they can sense unrest and sadness.

VISUAL ART ・ 9 DAYS AGO