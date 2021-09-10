CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Profs. Howard M. Wasserman & Charles W. "Rocky" Rhodes Guest-Blogging About "Solving the Procedural Puzzles of Texas' Fetal-Heartbeat Law"

I'm delighted to report that Profs. Howard M. Wasserman (FIU) and Charles W. "Rocky" Rhodes (South Texas College of Law), both of whom specialize in procedure and in what lawyers label "fed courts" (the rules related to, among other things, federal courts' jurisdiction and power), will be guest-blogging starting today about their new article, "Solving the Procedural Puzzles of Texas' Fetal-Heartbeat Law." Here is the abstract:

reason.com

