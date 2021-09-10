Profs. Howard M. Wasserman & Charles W. "Rocky" Rhodes Guest-Blogging About "Solving the Procedural Puzzles of Texas' Fetal-Heartbeat Law"

The Texas abortion law is probably a Pyrrhic victory for the pro-life movement. Texas's new ban on abortions after six weeks of gestation, around the first point in a pregnancy when doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat, was written to be a legal winner. The law deputizes citizens, not government officials, to rat out those facilitating an abortion past six weeks, including not just the doctor performing the actual procedure but also any friends or family members who assist a woman in getting the abortion. The removal of government enforcement from the equation makes the law difficult to challenge in court. So the Supreme Court has allowed Texas to enforce the law, at least for now.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO