Canadian Employment Change in Line as Data Continues to Show Improvement

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanada’s employment change for the month of August came in roughly as expected: +90,200 vs +100,000 expected. The breakdown between full-time jobs and part-time jobs had a nice distribution, with three-fourths of the jobs going to full-time positions and one-fourth to part-time positions. The unemployment rate fell to 7.1% from 7.5%, vs 7.3% expected. In addition, Average Hourly Earnings were up 1.25% (YoY) vs 0.6% in July and +0.5% expected.

