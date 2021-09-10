Canadian Employment Change in Line as Data Continues to Show Improvement
Canada’s employment change for the month of August came in roughly as expected: +90,200 vs +100,000 expected. The breakdown between full-time jobs and part-time jobs had a nice distribution, with three-fourths of the jobs going to full-time positions and one-fourth to part-time positions. The unemployment rate fell to 7.1% from 7.5%, vs 7.3% expected. In addition, Average Hourly Earnings were up 1.25% (YoY) vs 0.6% in July and +0.5% expected.www.actionforex.com
