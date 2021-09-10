Canadian Employment Change in Line as Data Continues to Show Improvement

Key insights from the week that was. This week, we received updates on Australian business and consumer confidence as well as a speech by RBA Governor Lowe. Beginning with business confidence and conditions, the NAB survey provided tentative evidence that this wave of the virus and the consequent lockdowns are having less of an effect on the economy than in 2020. Confidence in NSW looks to be responding to the vaccination drive, the state’s index rising 8pts to -12 in August. The extension of Victoria’s lockdown however saw confidence deteriorate there to -10. Both outcomes are materially below the national figure of -5, itself a well-below average reading, but up 2pts in the month.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO