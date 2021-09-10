Massachusetts had the second warmest August and warmest minimum temperatures on record this summer

Maine took center stage Saturday in New England’s premier celebration of itself as the Big E returns after being shuttered by COVID-19 for a year. The cancelation of last year’s run of the fair doesn’t seem to have kept people away this year. The Big E’s Catherine Pappas said 80,993 people attended the fair Friday. During the last presentation in 2019, some 73,108 people made up the first-day crowd.

