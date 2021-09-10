CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts had the second warmest August and warmest minimum temperatures on record this summer

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
Massachusetts had the second warmest August and the warmest minimum temperatures this summer on record, according monthly summary data released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information. Additionally, the average temperature for the Northeast United States, which includes the commonwealth, was the warmest on...

