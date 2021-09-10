How to watch Kacey Musgraves in ‘Star-Crossed’: Release date, stream, trailer
Award-winning recording artist Kacey Musgraves is debuting her music with a new film this week. “Star-Crossed,” which premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 10, is a special based on her upcoming album of the same name. It will offer fans a visual experience with her new music. The “Golden Hour” singer is following the path of Beyonce’s “Lemonade” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” who have created a film production to pair with albums.www.silive.com
