New UPWalker® Neuro, Based on the Original UPWalker, Includes Features Designed to Meet Daily Living and Therapeutic Needs of Users with Neurological Conditions

 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. LifeWalker Mobility Products, a San Diego-based leader in personal mobility innovation, introduces the UPWalker® Neuro with features designed for the daily living needs of neurological and movement disorder patients as well as clinical applications that may assist therapists when performing various functional mobility activities. Based on the popular UPWalker-- the original upright posture walker -- the UPWalker Neuro includes rotational armrests, speed control and reverse motion stops in addition to the standard features of the original UPWalker.

