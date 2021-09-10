CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Girls tennis preview: Beckman at No. 1 in season’s first Orange County top 10

By Dan Albano
OCRegister
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now. (Records through Sept. 8) 1. Beckman (6-2): The Patriots return six of nine starters from their CIF Division 1 runner-up team, including seniors Vicky Aguirre and Kaitlyn Nguyen. The team recently lost all-league junior Allie Vu to a knee injury but remain contenders in the tough Pacific Coast League. Beckman went 2-2 in its Fall Showcase, losing to Arcadia and Peninsula.

