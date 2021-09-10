CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don McLean cuts off daughter's $3m inheritance

 9 days ago

Don McLean has cut off his daughter's $3 million inheritance. The 'American Pie' hitmaker - whose 31-year-old daughter Jackie has alleged emotional and mental abuse by the singer - admitted he "stopped supporting" her in 2020, and he "disinherited" her following her claims. He told the Daily Mail newspaper: "I...

Comments / 209

Katie Reese
8d ago

He worked for his money and it's his to do with as he chooses. She just needs to grow up. She's only entitled to money she worked for

Reply(8)
91
rtype00
8d ago

She asked for it. My dad is supporting me like that, all of our beefs will be private. Don't bite the hand that feeds you.

Reply(1)
116
Bob F.
8d ago

Don warned his daughter she called his bluff. Don was a man of his word ..too late to turn back now. Bye bye American monetary trust. , now may all your treats turn to rust. her brother will be set. I bet she begs for help from.her brother I hope he is just like dad and tell her absolutely not

Reply(19)
53
