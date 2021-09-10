Broken Bracket on Top Thrill Dragster Blamed for Woman’s Critical Brain Injury

The current new vehicle market is more expensive than its ever been. The chip shortage and lack of dealership inventory have led to outrageous prices and sellouts everywhere. Specifically, one of the models with the most hype since its resurgence, the Ford Bronco, is nearly impossible to find. Reservations are backed up through the new year (and maybe longer) while Ford produces hard-top replacements for sold Broncos. The SUV is being marked up by dealers across the country. Unless you’re prepared to heavily overpay, you’ll be waiting for a retail-priced Bronco for a long time. Even if you have the next available Bronco with a preorder from a dealership, you could get screwed. Some dealers are giving reserved Ford Broncos markups just before delivering it to a customer.

