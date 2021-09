A month before the release of Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana movie Spencer, CNN will debut its documentary series Diana on Sunday, Oct. 10. “Diana, produced by October Films, re-examines the life of an icon through the lens of modernity: reframing her story to discover the real woman behind the ‘People’s Princess,’” CNN says of the docuseries that was first announced last year. “Drawing on a new generation of voices, including interviews from those close to her, the series is a fresh take that reveals a princess unlike any other. A woman more complex than history has acknowledged and a feminist role model who showed vulnerability and strength, Diana was truly a blueprint for the modern woman.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO