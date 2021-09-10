CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buzz Surrounds Jordan Mailata, but Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson Noteworthy, too

By Ed Kracz
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 9 days ago

PHILADELPHIA – Jordan Mailata has dominated a lot of the conversation with offensive linemen and coaches interviewed this week as the Eagles prepare to head south to Atlanta to meet the Falcons in the season opener.

Asked if the 6-8, 380-pound Mailata reminds him of anyone, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was blunt: “No, he's the biggest human being I've ever seen. He's a big man.”

Right tackle Lane Johnson called Mailata “a freak of nature.”

“There’s nobody in the NFL that’s been that big, that size that can move like that,” Johnson added. “(Jonathan) Ogden was there, not trying to compare him to (the 6-9, 345-pound) Ogden, but Ogden was never that big. I’ve never seen a guy that big. He’s massive.”

Mailata, whose rookie contract expires at the end of the season, will begin the season as the starting left tackle, and can parlay that into a massive contract with reliable play. Currently, he will play the season on a base salary of $850,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DpyO_0bsHARlQ00
Jordan Mailata Philadelphia Eagles

Three other aspects of the Eagles offensive line should not be overlooked by the buzz around Malata: Jason Kelce’s consecutive starts streak and Johnson’s ankle and Brandon Brooks' health.

Kelce will start his 106th straight game in Atlanta on Sunday. He hasn’t missed a start since 2014, two head coaches ago.

“I’ve been really fortunate to have a healthy, relatively, career to this point,” said Kelce. “So, hopefully, we can keep that going this year. I’d love to add 17 more to them, at least. Just one at a time.

“I feel good. I think we had a really good training camp. The coaches, players, strength and conditioning, and sports science really put together a plan to keep us healthy and do some things that have plagued us the last couple of years. We’re pretty healthy going into this first week. We feel really good about that.”

The streak is the longest in Eagles' history for a center since the 1970 merger. It is also the longest for an NFL center since Chris Myers started 123 games from 2007-14.

Brooks was limited with a knee injury all week, but head coach Nick Sirianni said he will play on Sunday. It will be the right guard's first game since the 2019 regular-season finale.

Johnson also feels good heading into the season.

How vital is that?

The Eagles are 58-40-1 with him in the lineup and just 11-18 without him.

Johnson was unable to finish last season after a second ankle surgery within a span of just a couple of months. He tried to play through the pain and swelling before being shut down, but often times was unable to make it through an entire game.

“This year is totally different,” he said. “Ankle that’s fixed versus one that’s hanging on by a thread. It’ll be a lot easier to play for me this year.

“(That’s) huge. Something you don’t have to think about anymore. Getting through that the past few years I feel has made me mentally stronger. Playing this position, there are lots of guys that have been banged up at the O-line position. Guys playing through broken fingers, hands, torn ACLs, so it is what it is. Glad to be out there, though.”

So, the Eagles’ offensive line has an identity now.

What about the other parts?

Even the players themselves are curious to find that out, and it begins Sunday.

“I feel our talent level is up there,” said Johnson. “I feel like we’ve done some good things on the practice field, but you don’t really know what you have the first couple of games. Even during the Super Bowl year, we didn’t really know what kind of team we would be until really the Chargers game (in Week 4 of 2017).

“So, it’s going to take a few games to kind of see what your identity is and kind of form that. It’s not going to be a one-game deal. It’s going to be a several-game thing.”

NOTE: Safety Rodney McLeod and OL Landon Dickerson have been ruled out for Sunday's game.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglemaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES JORDAN MAILATA WON NFL AWARD FOR THIS MONSTER BLOCK!

The NFL is just now coming to grips with the phenomenon that is Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata. The 6-8, 380-pound ex-rugby player from Australia earned the NFL’s Way to Play Award for Week 1 for his block on Jalen Reagor’s 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles ahead 28-6.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Jordan Mailata: A living testament to the 'one percent better' mantra

There is a reason it's not fair to judge an NFL Draft for at least three years, so looking back now at the Eagles' 2018 selections gives a more accurate picture of that class. The team's first pick in the second round was Dallas Goedert, now an established NFL tight end who is as talented as any player at the position in the league. Avonte Maddox was the first of two fourth-round picks, and he's slated to be the starting nickel cornerback for Jonathan Gannon's defense. Defensive end Josh Sweat was also taken in the fourth round, and in his fourth season Sweat is expected to rotate among the defensive ends and continue his yearly rise.
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Eagles impacted most by Jordan Mailata contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles started the 2021 season with a bang on Saturday, signing Jordan Mailata to a new deal worth $64M. Naturally, there are a few ripple effects of such a huge move. Here are the three players most heavily impacted by the news. Andre Dillard. There’s no doubting that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Brooks
Person
Chris Myers
Person
Jason Kelce
phillyvoice.com

Eagles mailbag: What is Jordan Mailata's ceiling?

In our Eagles chat on Thursday, there were a lot of questions that we could not get to in time or other questions we did answer but could use more color. And so, let's do a mailbag post to answer some of the overflow, as well as some commonly asked questions on Twitter and via email.
NFL
Telegraph

Meet Jordan Mailata – the first rugby player to crack the NFL

In recent years, the NFL has opened its arms to international athletes, giving them an opportunity to try their hand at America’s most popular sport. Players with a background in rugby, whether it be union or league, are particularly sought after due to the transferable skills between the sports. And yet, all rugby players struggled – that is until Jordan Mailata came along.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

How the early advice of a veteran Eagles coach helped Jordan Mailata become a starter

Before the 2018 NFL Draft, Jordan Mailata was converting from a rugby player to to an NFL tackle. To learn how to play the position, Mailata watched tape of former Eagles Jason Peters and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, along with current right tackle Lane Johnson. When Mailata got to the video of Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, he found the stance he would use to block defensive ends and linebackers.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jordan Mailata among biggest NFL breakout candidates

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles A former rugby player in Australia, Mailata only started playing football shortly before being drafted by the Eagles in 2018. Since then, he’s improved by leaps and bounds every single year. Forced into a starting role last year, he earned an admirable 70.3 overall grade on 733 snaps. And this preseason, he took another massive leap. Former first-rounder Andre Dillard was finally healthy and playing some good football in his own right [BLG Note: Not really!], but it still wasn’t close enough to unseat Mailata. While he only played 16 snaps, Mailata moved and manhandled defenders the way elite NFL left tackles do. The 6-foot-8, 346-pound tackle is in store for a big year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chargers#Si Com Nfl Eagles#Twitter
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jason Kelce has a new look

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Eagles tight end Zach Ertz blew the Twitterverse wide open when he reported to training camp last month, both because he wasn’t expected to be in camp after a summer of trade rumblings... and because he rolled up rocking a new bleached-blonde hairdo. Was it a message? A midlife crisis? Did we need to talk to Julie Ertz? Eagles fans had all the theories. Ultimately it was probably just a fashion choice, but it was a fun talking point for a little while. And apparently Ertz’s new style inspired at least one of his teammates to join the Blonde Brigade. Brandon Brooks updated his Instagram story on Thursday night with a quick snippet of none other than Eagles center Jason Kelce sporting a new blonde hairdo.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

EAGLES LEFT TACKLE JORDAN MAILATA WILL WREAK HAVOC IN 6 DAYS!

Brian Baldinger has loved Eagles LT Jordan Mailata since he was drafted as a rugby player back in 2018. Now, three years later, Baldy says Mailata could be the most “dominant” left tackle in the league. Baldy also discusses the Eagles offensive line as a whole as well as the...
NFL
Audacy

Jason Kelce follows Zach Ertz's lead, dyes hair blond

When I think about Zach Ertz and Jason Kelce, I automatically go back to the Eagles' Super Bowl roster. I see Ertz, with a crew cut and light brown hair, diving across the goal line to score the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. I see Kelce, in his outlandish costume, with his mane of brown hair (and facial hair) flowing out of the sides.
NFL
6abc

Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles reach 4-year, $64 million extension

ThePhiladelphia Eagles are signing left tackle Jordan Mailatato a four-year, $64 million extension, Mailata's agents confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday. The deal, which runs through the 2025 season, could be worth up to $80 million and includes $40.85 million guaranteed, agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain told ESPN.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kelce went blonde too, and it's blowing our minds

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz blew the Twitterverse wide open when he reported to training camp last month, both because he wasn't expected to be in camp after a summer of trade rumblings... and because he rolled up rocking a new bleached-blonde hairdo. Was it a message? A midlife crisis?...
NFL
97.3 ESPN

Why is Jason Kelce’s Hair Blond This Season?

Long time Eagles center Jason Kelce surprised fans when he showed up to a recent practice with a new hair-do. The blond locks on top of Kelce's head matched the same look veteran tight end Zach Ertz was sporting this season when he showed up to training camp. Now we...
NFL
Audacy

Merrill Reese thinks Jordan Mailata will be a 'perennial All-Pro'

We know that Jordan Mailata is huge — he stands at 6-foot-8 and weighs in around 350 pounds. We know that he's athletic — a former rugby player, Mailata's got a ton of strength and some surprising speed for someone of his stature. And we know he can sing as well as anyone we've heard throughout the NFL.
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Where Does Jordan Mailata Rank Among Highest-Paid Eagles?

After the Mailata deal, who are the highest-paid Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Who are the highest-paid Eagles? And where does Jordan Mailata’s new contract put him on that list?. It’s a complicated question with no simple answer. There are several ways to measure contracts in the NFL:...
NFL
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
451
Followers
530
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy