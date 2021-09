If we're being honest, the best team did not win the Superbowl last year, the case can be made, injuries (while apart of the game) had a more devastating effect upon the Chiefs than the Bucs obviously. No one can honestly say had Patrick Mahomes have had his entire starting line in addition to a healthy Sammy Watkins, that the Superbowl wouldn't have probably been a route in the Chiefs favour. Needless to say, the Chiefs have been done in with 'getting up' for opponents like the Raiders in Arrowhead last year (their only real regular season loss, given the starters sat in week 17) or being done in by injuries and off field incidents before the Superbowl.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO