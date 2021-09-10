CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Washington Football Team places WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve

By PFF News Staff Sep 10, 2021 Washington Football Team
pff.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team is placing wide receiver Curtis Samuel on injured reserve, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday afternoon. Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract as a free agent this offseason, will be out of action for at least three weeks. The former Carolina Panther began training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a groin injury and was activated last month, but he recently began missing practice after a flare-up. He also spent time on the COVID-19/reserve list this summer.

www.pff.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ron Rivera Presser: We are confident in our WR options if Curtis Samuel can’t play

Injury report: Curtis Samuel (groin) did not practice. Rivera: He didn't come out of Monday's practice quite as well as we hoped. We'll continue to monitor.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 8, 2021. Ron Rivera told us that Curtis Samuel let them know something just didn't feel right. Samuel said yesterday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Washington's Ron Rivera Confident in WRs - Even Without Curtis Samuel

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the process for teams like the Washington Football Team. Tell them something they don't know, right?. Whether it's former quarterback Alex Smith, safety Landon Collins, or another player, someone will get injured. That's not really the question. It's who will get injured, and how will the team adjust to missing said player?
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Curtis Samuel re-injured his groin | How bad is it?

Dr. Jesse Morse discusses the implications for Curtis Samuel after he re-injured his groin in practice. When will he be back? Can we count on him for Week 1?. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
blackchronicle.com

Washington’s Curtis Samuel leaves practice after aggravating injured groin, status for Week 1 in question

The Washington Football Team made what appeared to be one of the most underrated additions this offseason in former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel, but they have not seen much of him up to this point. Samuel has been dealing with a groin injury that caused him to miss all of training camp, and he has aggravated the injury, putting his availability for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
profootballnetwork.com

WR Curtis Samuel tweaks groin, will he play vs. Chargers in Week 1?

Washington Football Team wide receiver Curtis Samuel’s troublesome groin injury suffered a setback prior to practice Wednesday, putting his availability for WFT’s season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. Will Curtis Samuel play in Week 1?. Samuel warmed up with the team and then tapped out before any...
NFL
The Spun

WFT Makes Unfortunate Decision On WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel’s first season with the Washington Football Team is not going nearly as well as fans thought it would. Washington was without Samuel for a large portion of training camp due to a groin injury. He returned to practice just in time for the team’s season opener, but he suffered a setback during Wednesday’s session.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 1 Team of the Week & Awards

Tom Brady is still playing at a stupefying level, the first taste of the Urban Meyer experience was a largely forgettable one, Aaron Rodgers did not look like a reigning MVP, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase jumped right back into 2019 form, Kansas City edged out Cleveland with the help of a failed punt and eight underdogs won outright. It’s safe to say that Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season did not disappoint.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Sims
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player found dead in his home from a suspected drug overdose

Keith McCants the former hard hitting linebacker from the University of Alabama was found dead in his house on Thursday morning. According to police reports, the 53 year old was the fourth overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pinellas County Sherrif’s Office told...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Wr#Rankings Projections#Pff#Fbs#Nfl Draft#Chargers#Betting Futures Tool
New York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Retires After Signing With Cardinals

A two-time Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals placed defensive back Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list after signing with the team this year. Butler has missed practice all week as he's been dealing with a personal issue, leading to him contemplate retirement. However, it's possible Butler could return to the team if he wants.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans WR Julio Jones sounds off on Ryan Tannehill ahead of first game together

The Tennessee Titans grabbed NFL headlines with their acquisition of superstar wide receiver Julio Jones. Even before the move, many pegged them as the favorites to repeat as division winners in the AFC South, given the Deshaun Watson fiasco ongoing with Houston Texans, and the big question mark surrounding how good Carson Wentz can be for the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Broncos Place WR Jerry Jeudy on Injured Reserve, Sign Kendall Hinton to Roster

The Denver Broncos saw three starters get banged up in the team's season-opening win over the New York Giants. Right guard Graham Glasgow finished the game despite experiencing issues with a racing pulse. Glasgow was rushed to the hospital after the game where he remained until Tuesday. Head coach Vic...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy