Washington Football Team places WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve
The Washington Football Team is placing wide receiver Curtis Samuel on injured reserve, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Friday afternoon. Samuel, who signed a three-year, $34.5 million contract as a free agent this offseason, will be out of action for at least three weeks. The former Carolina Panther began training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a groin injury and was activated last month, but he recently began missing practice after a flare-up. He also spent time on the COVID-19/reserve list this summer.www.pff.com
