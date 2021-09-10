CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Inequality: How Poor Nutrition Affects Health, Wealth, & Opportunity (And What We Can Do About It!)

By Ocean Robbins
foodrevolution.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all need food to live. At Food Revolution Network, we are dedicated to healthy, ethical and sustainable food for all. But unfortunately, that isn’t the world we live in right now. Not everyone has access to a grocery store to buy what they need to support their health. Not...

foodrevolution.org

Comments / 1

EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
texasstandard.org

People With Low Incomes Can Qualify For A $50-A-Month Internet Access Discount

Access to the internet can mean the difference between success or failure at school or at work – especially for people living in poverty. That’s been especially true as the COVID-19 pandemic kept people in remote jobs or classes, or away from work altogether. In May, the federal government kicked off the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, or EBB, which provides a monthly subsidy for broadband access to people who qualify for federal anti-poverty programs or who have lost a job during the pandemic.
INTERNET
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
EatThis

Never Take Your Medication With This Drink, New Study Says

Take with a full glass of water. Chances are good you've read this instruction on the side of a pill bottle or a medication package insert. Now, the findings of a new study emphasize how important it is to do just what the indications on your medicine suggest—because when the drug makers specify water, that's precisely what they mean.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Lacking Magnesium, Say Health Experts

Magnesium is an essential electrolyte, utilized by every cell in the body. But the highly processed foods that comprise the Western diet are low in magnesium, and it's possible to become deficient. The condition isn't very common, and it's been called "the invisible deficiency," because it's easy to miss. These are some of the sure signs you're lacking magnesium, according to experts. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Too Much Vitamin D, Says Science

Out of all the nutrients that we need to consume, vitamin D tends to be one of the most controversial. Extensive research and expert opinions have been thrown into the mix regarding vitamin D consumption, deficiency, and if you are in need of supplementation. But rarely are people talking about taking too much vitamin D, which, thanks to supplementation, can be happening easily.
SCIENCE
parentherald.com

Food Stamp SNAP Benefits Increases in October; What Families Need to Know

Families taking part in the government's food stamp initiative, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will receive an increase in the monthly benefits beginning October 2021. Following an evaluation of the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the SNAP benefits would change for over 42 million people. Beginning...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

