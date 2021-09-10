Researchers Are Bending Memory for IoT Products
We're far past the point where personal computers are the only things we own processing data. Not only have we moved on to more portable devices, like smartphones, but we're also seeing everyday items, like mirrors, wristbands and even smart bandages and have need to compute. As we continue putting more chips into more things, there's need for flexibility -- literally. A research team at Stanford University addressed that this week with research around bendable memory that can serve as storage for flexible electronics.www.tomshardware.com
